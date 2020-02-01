DIVISION 7 HEATS UP: Candidate aims for ‘brighter’ tomorrow

JOINING THE RACE: Mitch Pukallus has thrown his hat into the ring for next month's council elections.

THE race for Division 7 is heating up with a fourth candidate announcing he will run in next month’s council election.

Mitch Pukallus – the health, wellbeing and quality manager at Carinbundi – said his roots in Division 7 went all the way back to his grandparents, who came to ­Svensson Heights after World War II.

“My children grew up in this division and were educated at Norville State and Bundaberg State High schools respectively,” he said.

Mr Pukallus said had lived and paid rates in Bundaberg for 22 years.

He said it was an honour to run for the division

“If we want Bundaberg to have a bright tomorrow, we need to take action today,” he said.

“We need to continue to develop infrastructure across the city that will allow for major investment.

“Our planning should promote diversity in industries such as agribusiness, education, biofuels and specialist manufacturing with our great river as the linchpin to our success. We need to engage with our First Nation people and build strong social partnerships in our community that provide real health and financial outcomes for our First Nation people.

“Now is the time to develop our city so that all ­people can share in its ­success.”

Mr Pukallus said that by preparing the infrastructure for investment, council could expand its rates base, bring down rates in line with CPI and diversify the Bundaberg economy.

“This will lead to greater economic resistance when our city experiences financial headwinds in the future, and our increased diversity will provide career pathways for future generations,” he said.

“As your candidate for Division 7, I refuse to be ordinary and my track record ­insists that I won’t just speak of the changes, I will make the changes necessary for growth and success.

“At a divisional level, I have heard the concerns of our members and I stand for increased liveability, accessibility and safe, green spaces for all of our people, particularly our elderly and disabled members. For example, many of our members use local bus stops.

“For those people with walking frames, it is difficult and frustrating to enter and exit a bus. A simple ramp would solve the issue and increase the satisfaction, safety and liveability of these ­members.

“I am standing up for the people of Division 7, because of them and for them.”

Sitting Division 7 councillor Ross Sommerfeld won’t contest March 28’s election.

Former United Australia Party Hinkler candidate Joseph Ellul, former council employee Ramon Creevey and former councillor Vince Habermann have also announced they’ll run in the division.