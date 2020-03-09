Division 1 candidate promises to donate proportion of salary

Division 1 candidate Peter Wyatt has policies aimed at giving back to the community.

FORMER Bundaberg mayoral candidate Peter Wyatt returns to the council election campaign by running for Division 1.

Social equality seems to be at the heart of the Rosedale Rd retiree's policies.

During the 2016 election he promised to take $50,000 from his proposed mayoral salary, convert it to $20 notes and hand it to women with children in local shopping centres the week before Christmas.

This time he promised to donate $30,000 from his remuneration if he was to be elected over the other two candidates; Jason Bartels and Scott Allison.

"I don't need that money, I honestly don't, I've got a house … I'm only feeding myself," Mr Wyatt said.

Mr Wyatt said he also wanted to keep the Community and Environment Levy, which incumbent Mayor Jack Dempsey introduced and candidate Helen Blackburn promised to abolish.

But the levy would be paid voluntarily under Mr Wyatt's plan.

He proposed that the money should be used to build homes to protect domestic violence sufferers.

"We badly need those types of things and I know it's not a council thing to step in those areas … but the local council has got a big umbrella and it takes in a lot of areas, and I think we should become involved in that area," Mr Wyatt said.

He would also examine the distribution of rates.

He said that if mayoral candidates could promise to freeze rates, then perhaps ratepayers had been overcharged.

Mr Wyatt decided to run for Division 1 to fight against the progression of Mining Development Licence 3040.

The MDL submitted by Fox Resources, which is also opposed by the other Division 1 candidates, was something Mr Wyatt wanted to stop immediately, even though no mining operation has yet been approved.

"You've got to jump on them early … keep the finger on the pulse and make sure we're up to date about that all the time," Mr Wyatt said.

When Mr Wyatt was asked what personable qualities he had, his first response was, "I'm a Capricorn."

"No, besides being a Capricorn I can take and give a joke, I can be firm … I think I am level-headed and I think I run pretty even," he said.

"(I am) kind hearted. I think I'm just a normal person to tell you the truth."