Diving in to help the kids get a bus

SKY DIVING: Ileraine Nicholls will be raising money for the Special School bus by jumping from a plane for her 40th.

SKY DIVING: Ileraine Nicholls will be raising money for the Special School bus by jumping from a plane for her 40th. Paul Donaldson BUN091017SKY1

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

A BUNDABERG mother who has two sons with special needs is taking a leap of faith and calling on the community to help.

Ileraine Nicholls wants to jump from an aeroplane when she reaches the milestone age of 40 at the end of this month.

She also wants to raise money to help the Bundaberg Special School secure a bus.

The Bundaberg Special School needs a total of $76,000 after starting with $39,000, which includes a Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $35,000 secured from the State Government.

The NewsMail started the campaign No One Gets Left Behind with the aim of helping raise the remaining funds.

Scratching her head, trying to work out a way to help the school get its much-needed bus, Ms Nicholls thought she would kill two birds with one stone with a special birthday gift to herself.

She plans to skydive this month, and is challenging the community to donate money in support.

Ms Nicholls said it was important to her, as her son has attended the school for more than five years and she appreciated the importance of an inclusive environment.

"I wanted to do something spontaneous anyway,” she said.

"Now I am challenging the community to step in and make a donation and I'll film myself falling for everyone to see.”

The mother-of-three said she was impulsive when she was younger.

But after the birth of her children, two with special needs, she hadn't taken any risks.

She said there had been many ups and downs in her life and now, weeks out from her 40th birthday, she wanted a change of pace.

There's just one catch - in order to have the jump performed in Bundaberg Ms Nicholls needs someone to jump with her.

"I am hoping people can challenge me to jump donate to the school,” she said.

"And I also need someone to jump with me.

"I'm keen for anyone who is daring enough to do it too.”

If you would like to jump with Ms Nicholls call her on 0406 051 021.

To make a donation, phone the school on 4155 5222.