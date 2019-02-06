Diving in to enjoy the thrill of living

LOVING LIFE: Annie Hendriks is a thrillseeker who doesn't fear anything and jumped out of an aeroplane for her 85th birthday.

LOVING LIFE: Annie Hendriks is a thrillseeker who doesn't fear anything and jumped out of an aeroplane for her 85th birthday. Contributed

"LIFE is to be enjoyed”.

You may not have met Annie Hendriks but after hearing her story, she's someone you won't soon forget.

With a passion for living life, the 87-year-old has made quite the habit of thrillseeking.

A fan of sky diving, feeding dolphins or four-wheel driving with her family, Annie wasn't missing out on any of the fun at the Bucca Retreat Australia Day event and became the eldest person to go down the slide.

She said other family members were going so she wanted to do it, too.

"As long as I could make it up the 88 stairs I knew I could make it down the slide - looked like fun,” she said.

"The waterslide was easy and fun, except at the end the water went up my nose.”

Annie is no stranger to an adrenaline rush, having jumped out of an aeroplane for her 85th birthday.

"It was hard to squeeze out of the plane door as I was attached to the other man and my legs won't bend so much anymore,” she said.

"But once I got out we tumbled for a bit (I kept my eyes open) then we parachuted to the beach.

"The wind made my face pull funny faces. The view was beautiful and everything looked very small.”

She said it was beautiful to have sky above her and below her.

Annie said she was at a stage in her life where she doesn't worry about what could go wrong; now she can simply say she's done it.

MAKING A SPLASH: Annie Hendriks gives her approval after enjoying the waterside at Bucca Retreat on Australia Day. Contributed

"If I want to do it, I will and if something happens I will deal with that then,” she said.

"Life is to be enjoyed.

"There is too much bad news these days. I grew up in Holland in World War II and had to take risks to survive.

"I once had a German soldier point a gun at me because I was sneaking a piece of coal from their stock pile. I wanted to take it back to my family so they could have a fire to keep warm.”

Annie said for those that want to, she would recommend the adrenaline-pumping activities.

With an already impressive lists of accomplishments, with skydiving being her favourite, she's not ready to put her feet up. Annie said next on her list was to climb the Story Bridge in Brisbane.

And after the 88-stair effort at Bucca being a breeze, she's looking forward to the bridge.