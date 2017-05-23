Diving fin theft was done on impulse

IT WAS an impulse theft by Morgan Webster when he pulled up in the car park of the Old Bundy Tavern to drop by its bottleshop.

Police told Bundaberg Magistrates Court the owner of a parked ute returned to discover a set of dive fins was missing from its tray.

Police viewed CCTV footage and Webster was seen to park beside the ute and remove the special fins.

Webster, 38, pleaded guilty to stealing.

He told police he took them on the spur of the moment.

His lawyer told the court Webster had some drinks at the time and the theft was "opportunistic”.

The gear was returned to the owner.

Webster was fined $400, a conviction was recorded.