Diving cheats are a scourge on the game

AT LAST someone in the football world is going to do something about the biggest scourge on the World Game, diving or simulation.

The English Football Association has announced that from next season there is going to be a panel to review all Premier League and lower division games.

If a player is found guilty of deceiving match officials into making a game changing decision they will be suspended for two matches.

Having a player sent off or getting the referee to award a penalty will be decisions that will warrant such a suspension.

At the present time the only way a review can be conducted if a player is guilty of serious foul play that had been missed by the match officials.

To ensure that the panel cannot be accused of any bias their decision will have to be unanimous.

As well the panel shall represent all sections of the game with one ex-player, one ex-manager and one ex-official being members.

One can only hope that this is successful in ridding the game of this unsportsmanlike practice so then the rest of the football world can implement similar schemes.

I have been watching the game for a long time and over time it has become more difficult to pick a dive from a foul tackle.

In fact you would have to believe that some of the top players spend nearly as much time practising acting as they do on their football skills.

Only after watching slow motion replays of such incidents that it becomes clear and match officials don't have that option.

The rules of the rugby codes makes their game a fairly stop-start affair so having a video review during the game is possible.

But football and Aussie rules games would be spoilt if the flow of the game was interrupted by constant video reviews.

In recent weeks there has been a bit of comment about the practice of diving in rugby league games to get free kicks or have tries disallowed.

The administrators of the game need to ensure that such a practice does not become common because it should be good play and not acting that wins games.

What would it look like if the tough rugby league players started going down as if shot just like some of the great actors of the football world.

Over the years too many important games have been decided by cheats and retrospective penalties should be handed down.

Such an act could have cost Australia a quarter final spot in the 2006 World Cup when Italian, Fabio Grosso went over to get a penalty at the very end of the game.