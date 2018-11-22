Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby.
The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby. Paul Donaldson
News

Diversions in place after truck roll over on Bruce at M'boro

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Nov 2018 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM

THE driver of a truck which rolled on the Bruce Highway this morning has been taken to hospital.

A 61-year-old Brisbane man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after his B Double semi trailer rolled onto the driver's side near the Alice St on ramp about 3.30am.

Queensland Police confirmed the truck was travelling north and initially both lanes of the highway were closed for about two hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cleaned up a small diesel spill and left the scene at 5.40am.

The Chronicle understands there are still traffic detours in place.

bruce highway maryborough traffic truck roll over
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Power restored to all but 46 homes

    UPDATE: Power restored to all but 46 homes

    News MORE than 2500 homes were without power this morning in Bundaberg, Bargara and Innes Park after power was cut just after 7.30am

    Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    premium_icon Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    Crime 14yo girl stabs Bundaberg student with a blade at school

    BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    premium_icon BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    Environment 'The board agreed the common word region was not essensial'

    Concert tickets selling fast

    Concert tickets selling fast

    News Hype for Hotter Than Hell

    • 22nd Nov 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners