Divers search creek for stolen property

POLICE SEARCH: Divers from the Brisbane police dive squad at Palmers Creek, Avoca.

A POLICE diving squad from Brisbane has been called up in an attempt to recover stolen items from a spate of burglaries across Bundaberg.

Police officers have been investigating thefts across the Bundaberg area for the past few weeks.

Police believe the crimes have been committed by juveniles in the Avoca area and that they may have dumped the stolen goods in Palmers Creek, opposite Aldi on Johnston St.

The five-man dive team arrived in Bundaberg about 11am yesterday and began the meticulous task of searching the murky water.

"They are shoulder-to-shoulder, touching every bit of the floor bed,” Queensland Police dive squad Senior Constable Chae Rowland said.

"The only sense you have is touch. Every other sense is null and void.”

It becomes tricky, with gloves on, to distinguish between a gun barrel and a stick.

That's when the divers employ the "Michael Jackson'' method - one glove on, one off.

"If you find something with your glove hand you put your other hand on it to confirm what it is,” Snr Const Rowland said.

He said there were three traits needed to become a successful police diver: concentration, motivation and teamwork.

With eight full-time divers and seven part-time, the diving squad has learnt a few tricks or two.

"Almost every bridge with a footpath in the Gold Coast area has a safe beneath it,” Snr Const Rowland said.

"We often pull up three or four before we find the one we want.”

Yesterday's search in Bundaberg turned out to be not so fruitful with only a couple of stolen trolleys found.

The bottom of the creek was thick with mud and any stolen property may have sunk into the bottom.

Bundaberg police say they are now confident there are no further stolen items in the creek.