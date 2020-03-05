Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
News

Diver stung on face by deadly jellyfish

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Mar 2020 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DIVER remains in hospital after he was stung by a deadly Irukandji jellyfish on the face off Masthead Island on Tuesday.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue were sent to a fishing vessel just after midday at the island off Gladstone when the diver reported suffering the painful symptoms associated with an Irukandji sting.

 

A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.
A man was stung by a Irukandji jelly fish on the face off Masthead island on Tuesday March 3.

 

Upon arrival the Rescue 300 rescue crew officer Garth Snaidero was winched onto the ship's deck where the patient was prepared to be winched into the aircraft.

After the patient was brought into the aircraft, the critical care paramedic treated the patient for their illness.

He was taken to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

He remains there in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
environment irukandji jellyfish irukandji sting mast head island racq capricorn rescue rockhampton hospital
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Debate continues over mine in Qld's food bowl

        premium_icon Debate continues over mine in Qld's food bowl

        News A CAMPAIGN has received community support in a bid to protect the region’s environment.

        Farmer appears in the clouds before downfall of rain

        premium_icon Farmer appears in the clouds before downfall of rain

        Offbeat Is this photo of a cloud a message from above?

        Two division 9 nominees endorse mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Two division 9 nominees endorse mayoral candidate

        News TWO political rivals in division 9 support the mayoral candidate, while the third...

        REVEALED: Council decides on nine projects for funding

        premium_icon REVEALED: Council decides on nine projects for funding

        Council News Projects have finally been decided for the $120,000 drought community funding for...