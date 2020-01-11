Div 1 cricket season returns with two-day matches

CRICKET: When the Rum City Foods Division 1 Premiership returns today, the competition will be a little different than in previous years.

There will be only three rounds before the finals, quite a step down from the 18-round seasons of previous years.

As well as a shorter season, the competition will also ­introduce two-day matches for the first time in a couple of years.

Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski said the side was “ready to rip and tear” after a couple of weeks off over the Christmas period.

While the competition was going to be a shake-up from previous years, Lankowski said he was looking forward to the new two-day matches.

“For us personally … I feel like two-day games suit us better than most games,” he said.

He said he felt his team, with slightly older players, were wiser and could play smart cricket that would see them win the long game.

“I think this is a different ball game,” he said.

“I feel like we’re the team to beat.”

He hadn’t run into any issues fielding the Past Highs squad after the break, saying his players were champing at the bit to get going in the first round.

Norths were also keen to get back onto the field, with captain Todd Sommerfeld looking forward to a bit of fun with his boys.

“It’ll be a lot different heading into two-day cricket now,” Sommerfeld said.

“We haven’t played two-day cricket in a while.”

He said the new match length hadn’t been played in Bundaberg for a while, and would bring a different set of rules compared to single-day games, including compulsory declarations.

Things would be different for the players as well, but Sommerfeld said his team knew how to approach a two-day game.

“Everyone knows what we’ve got to work on,” he said.

“There’s a lot more mental stuff for the guys batting and bowling.”

He said bowlers having the right field set and players having the confidence to take their chances when the opportunity presented itself would be something the boys could work on as they got used to the two-day game.

But the days won’t be back-to-back until the finals, but from one Saturday to the next Saturday during the first three rounds.

The first day of this season will be today, with the second day of the round next Saturday.

Brothers will face Norths this morning from 11am on Oval 1 at Salter Oval. The Waves will begin the season as defending champions, playing Past Highs at the same time on Oval 3.