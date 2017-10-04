28°
Ditch the car and put your best foot forward

Walk to Work Week commences soon.
BUNDABERG, it's time get your trainers on.

The state's inaugural Walk at Work Week is on from October 6 to October 14 to celebrate and encourage walking to and around the workplace.

Walk at Work Week is an initiative of Queensland Walks in conjunction with two Queensland Government funded physical activity programs, Heart Foundation Walking (Queensland) and 10,000 Steps. 10,000 Steps has been running for more than 15 years and in this time has had over 100,000 Queenslanders sign up on their website.

"We are challenging Queenslanders to look for opportunities to increase walking within their work days”, says Anetta Van Itallie, Walk at Work Week co-organiser.

"A typical work day requiring extended sitting can be detrimental to employee's physical and mental health.

"Workplaces and staff alike can reap benefits such as increased focus, productivity, reduced absenteeism and improved mood, if walking at work is supported and embraced.

Get involved by registering online, promoting social media with #walkatworkweek or #qldwalks, start or join an existing Heart Foundation Walking Group via walking.heartfoundation.

org.au.

