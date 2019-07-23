Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hundreds of young criminals breaking into cars and using drugs are causing a juvenile crime
Hundreds of young criminals breaking into cars and using drugs are causing a juvenile crime "epidemic” that Sunshine Coast's top cop says needs to be stemmed at home. Nicholas Falconer
Crime

Disturbing trends feeding youth crime 'epidemic' revealed

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Jul 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of young criminals breaking into cars and using drugs are causing a juvenile crime "epidemic" that Sunshine Coast's top cop says needs to be stemmed at home.

Combating the trend has proved "disappointing" for district officer Darryl Johnson as juvenile property crime jumps 11 per cent in six months since January.

While the issue is not confined to the Coast, Superintendent Johnson said criminals as young as 10 years old were stealing cars and breaking into homes.

"It's a challenge for us right across the state," he said.

Last month, 422 male juvenile offences and 182 female juvenile offences were recorded on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland Police Service data.

These crimes jumped 11 per cent in a month, but were down 18 per cent since the start of the year.

Police Union's Ian Leavers says police cop the brunt of a failed system.
Police Union's Ian Leavers says police cop the brunt of a failed system. Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily Ne

Police Union president Ian Leavers said police were left to shoulder the responsibility of the "epidemic" after a massive influx of juveniles spilled into the criminal justice system when age limits for juveniles rose.

"It is very frustrating for police officers to repeatedly arrest recidivist juvenile offenders who face no consequences for their actions," he said.

"Police resources could be better spent dealing with other issues and concerns within the community," he said.

Supt Johnson said combating the trend was a "real challenge" for police when residents failed to value their home and car security.

"Some (crimes) are obviously targeted but as a community we are making it a lot easier (for offenders)," he said.

"We continue to see people not taking that ownership themselves to lock-up."

Superintendent Darryl Johnson said combating youth crime was a challenge when residents continued to be relaxed with security.
Superintendent Darryl Johnson said combating youth crime was a challenge when residents continued to be relaxed with security. Patrick Woods

While it wasn't always the case, Supt Johnson said many young offenders, aged in their late teens, showed a disturbing connection to drugs.

"(Police are) seeing more younger offenders stealing vehicles and then driving those cars at some dangerous speeds," he said.

"It's also concerning with the use of dangerous drugs by some of our younger people which contributes to ongoing criminality."

Supt Johnson said part of the answer was cutting the root of the issue at home.

"Being respectful and responsible has to start at home, with role models, parents and everyone willing to help," he said.

More Stories

darryl johnson ian leavers sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    TOP MARKS: From Shalom to acclaimed insurance investigator

    premium_icon TOP MARKS: From Shalom to acclaimed insurance investigator

    News ONE of Bundaberg's own is making waves in the insurance investigation game, in fact he's been recognised as one of the best in the world.

    Electric offer: 5 Bundy apprenticeships up for grabs

    premium_icon Electric offer: 5 Bundy apprenticeships up for grabs

    Business Time to move now as positions come up for grabs

    Bundy program paints arty future

    premium_icon Bundy program paints arty future

    Community NEW mentoring program will create better future for Bundy community

    Govt reveals how long Hinkler jobless stay on Newstart

    premium_icon Govt reveals how long Hinkler jobless stay on Newstart

    Politics As calls to raise payment mount, department releases key details