‘Disturbing trend’ that you could help avoid

BUNDABERG Police are urging people to remember the 'fatal five' after a crash in the region claimed the life of a 25-year-old Redcliffe man at the weekend.

At 12.30am on Sunday a sedan crashed into a tree on Branyan Drive.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg Police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said initial investigations suggested the car lost control and collided with a tree.

"He's crossed the road and tried to correct, unfortunately over corrected or didn't have sufficient time to regain control," he said.

"As a result the vehicle has collided with the tree and unfortunately a person has lost their life.

"It was a road a vehicle shouldn't lose control on, at all."

Sen Sgt McGarry said investigations and inquiries were ongoing.

In the last five weeks alone the NewsMail and Central and North Burnett Times have reported 32 crashes, some of them fatal.

Sen Sgt McGarry said to date the Bundaberg region road death toll was sitting at 10, one up on this time last year.

"That's a really disturbing trend and all these fatals were preventable," he said.

"We just remind road users of the fatal five."

Sen Sgt McGarry asked the public to help keep their loved ones safe on the road.

"Police can't be on every road all the time, so these are conversations that need to be had with family members and friends to remind road users to drive to road conditions, not be distracted, keep off your phones," he said.

"Do you want to get a knock on the door from police to let you know a loved one has died as a result of a preventable crash? of course, the answer is no.

"We're asking the public to really help us here and have those conversations with family members to say drive safely and put your whole attention on the road when you're driving.

"As a community we need to come together, talk about it and get the message out loud and clear."