These Bundaberg drug dealers are all parents.
Crime

NAMED: List of Bundaberg drug dealers

Crystal Jones
by
6th Feb 2020 4:04 PM
A NUMBER of drug dealers go through Bundaberg's courts every year. 

The NewsMail looks back on five such cases from the past year. 

Suzanne Adele Ballin
Court hears mum sold drugs to support young son

A young mum who sold marijuana to "friends" in order to support her drug habit and her three-year-old son, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and producing dangerous drugs last February.

Suzanne Adele Ballin was sentenced to 18 months and six months imprisonment, served concurrently with immediate parole.

***

LAST CHANCE: Bundaberg parents Breannan Knight and Joshua Serafin pleaded guilty to multiple drug offences including supplying meth to an undercover cop.
Mum and dad sold meth to undercover cop

A Bundaberg mother and father were visibly relieved when a Judge told them she would give them one last chance to redeem themselves, instead of sending them to prison for multiple drugs offences.

Breannan Knight and Joshua Serafin pleaded guilty to a string of drugs charges in August last year after being caught selling drugs to an undercover police officer.

***

BUSTED: Jasmin Cogzell pleaded guilty to supplying a dangerous drug, meth, in Bundaberg District Court.
Mum takes kids to drug deal and ripped off undercover cop

A Bundaberg mother who took her young children along to a drug deal with an undercover cop and ripped him off was sentenced to an intensive corrections order.

Jasmin Cogzell pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court in July last year to one charge of supplying a dangerous drug, being meth, to an undercover cop.

However, the drugs she sold the undercover officer were of less weight than she had specified.

The mother of six, who was on parole at the time of the offence, an sentenced to an intensive corrections order.

***

BEHIND BARS: Kimberley Jane Burns will spend another five months in jail.
Drug sale mum told to be there for her kids instead

A Bundy mum spent five months in jail last year after being caught supplying dangerous drugs to police.

She told police she'd made no money from the sale and was simply helping out a friend.

Kimberley Jane Burns was sentenced to 18 months jail, suspended for two years after serving five months in custody.

***

DRUG BUST: Joel Wasson was busted selling drugs to a police officer through a middle man.
Dad busted selling drugs to cops in undercover sting

A man who sold drugs to a police officer through a middle man has avoided jail time, despite committing offences while on probation.

Bundaberg father-of-two Joel Wasson pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court in May last year to both the supply of dangerous drugs to another person and possession of a dangerous drug.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a glass water pipe and grinder.

Wasson was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.

Bundaberg News Mail

