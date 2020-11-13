Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg on November 13.
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, November 13

by Staff writers
13th Nov 2020 7:37 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Renato DE JONG | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Dallas WALLACE | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Dominic John POPE | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Adrian T WOLFF | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Barry HEARN | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Michael ZINK | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, November 13

buncourt bundaberg district court court

