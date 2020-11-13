District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, November 13
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :
Renato DE JONG | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Dallas WALLACE | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
Dominic John POPE | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
Adrian T WOLFF | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
Barry HEARN | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Michael ZINK | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
