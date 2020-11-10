Bundaberg District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Lance EG AITKEN | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

Darren S WHYTE | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Ryan S WRIGHT | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Jodie C LARK | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Chad I RACHOW | Judge Lynch Q.C. | | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, November 10