District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, November 10
Crime

Bundaberg District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Lance EG AITKEN | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

Darren S WHYTE | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Ryan S WRIGHT | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Jodie C LARK | Judge Lynch Q.C. | Court 3 Floor 1 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Chad I RACHOW | Judge Lynch Q.C. | | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

