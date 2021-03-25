Menu
Crime

Bundaberg District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
25th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Vernon Mark Moffatt | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

James Thomas Ellis | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Decision)

Lance Ernest George Aitken | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Aydyn Michael Hendriske | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | Not Before 1:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 25

 

