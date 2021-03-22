Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 22
District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 22
Crime

Bundaberg District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Clayton Anthony Dale | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Hayden Rodger Esler | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Luke Patrick McDougall | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Gary Leslie Moy | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Anil Prasad | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Bianca Jade Hagart Todd | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Dane Kieran Nightingale | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Talecia Bradbury | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 22

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LODGED AND LOADED: Proposed skirmish facility in sights

        Premium Content LODGED AND LOADED: Proposed skirmish facility in sights

        News The development application is pending approval from the Bundaberg Regional Council.

        PAINTED PURSE: Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

        Premium Content PAINTED PURSE: Whimsical workshop turns bags into artwork

        News You’ve heard of sip and paint but have you heard of Bubbles and Brushes in the...

        Woman sent back to jail for repeated drug offending

        Premium Content Woman sent back to jail for repeated drug offending

        Crime JUDGE: “You had an unfortunate childhood, but as a woman in her mid-30s, you can’t...

        Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in latest rates salvo

        Premium Content Call for clarity on BRC 'media machine' in latest rates...

        News It's been an issue of contention for a consortium of local farmers