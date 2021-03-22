Bundaberg District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Clayton Anthony Dale | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Hayden Rodger Esler | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Luke Patrick McDougall | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Gary Leslie Moy | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Anil Prasad | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Bianca Jade Hagart Todd | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Dane Kieran Nightingale | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Talecia Bradbury | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

