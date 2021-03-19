Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 19
District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 19
Crime

Bundaberg District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Amanda Lorraine Antoniolli | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Damien Lachlan Forrester | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Richard Charles Goulding | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Peter Gruhl | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Peter William Howard | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Steven Allan Arden Rockall | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 19

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        ROAD HAVOC: 10 times locals drove so badly it ended in court

        Premium Content ROAD HAVOC: 10 times locals drove so badly it ended in court

        Crime Most drivers try to do the right thing. Then there are drivers who drink, take...

        Sunwater: How spillway work has impacted risk of dam failure

        Premium Content Sunwater: How spillway work has impacted risk of dam failure

        News Prior to the start of the essential works Sunwater put the risk of failure at a 1...

        GRAND ESCAPE: Fun game challenges region to think off ‘grid’

        Premium Content GRAND ESCAPE: Fun game challenges region to think off ‘grid’

        News Are you up for the challenge Bundaberg? Pit your wits against the region’s new...