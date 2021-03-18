Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg today

by Staff writers
18th Mar 2021 2:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shane Phillip KERRIGAN | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

James Thomas ELLIS | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 18

