District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 16
Crime

Bundaberg District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Shane Phillip KERRIGAN | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Robert Evan MCDONALD | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Clayton Anthony DALE | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Owen Harley CHAMBERS | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Kevin Bernard KEOGH | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Gary Leslie MOY | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Kennith James ROBERTS | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Joshua William MCLEOD | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

James Thomas ELLIS | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

