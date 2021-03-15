Bundaberg District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JAMES THOMAS ELLIS | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM |

RENATO DE JONG | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

VERNON MARK MOFFATT | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM |

JOSHUA WILLIAM MCLEOD | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM |

KEVIN ELVIN TOFT | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM |

PETER GRUHL | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

AMANDA LORRAINE ANTONIOLLI | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

RICHARD CHARLES GOULDING | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

ANIL PRASAD | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM |

MICHAEL LESLIE ZINK | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM |

DANE KIERAN NIGHTINGALE | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM |

ASHLEY ROBERT CHARLES K HOUGHTON | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

BRONSON SHARP | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

TALECIA BRADBURY | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

DAMIEN LACHLAN FORRESTER | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

JOSHUA ADAM VOHLAND | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

JOSHUA DEAN FULLER | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

DON TERRY CHARLES CORRIGAN | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KIMBERLEY JANE BURNS | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LUKE ERIC GUYMER | Judge Loury QC | Court 3 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Bundaberg, March 15