Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 28
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 28
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
28th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SLOPER, Dallas John | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GREENLAND | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BOBBERMEN; BRITTON; BUCKNALL; CLARKE; CHUA; ERSKINE; GANDER; HICKEY; MELLING; NGUYEN; PANAGARIS; POSCHELK; RICHARDSON; RYAN; SILVIA; THOMAS; VAN MAANEN; WALLIS | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

POTORU, Teremataora | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARK, Sang Jae | Judge Byrne QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ADEY, Scott Grant | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

ENOSA, Victor | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 28

More Stories

district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for candidates to commit to supporting Bingera staff

        Premium Content Call for candidates to commit to supporting Bingera staff

        News It comes after Bundaberg Sugar last week announced they would be streamlining their operations through Millaquin Mill.

        Business makeover meats high expectations with fresh look

        Premium Content Business makeover meats high expectations with fresh look

        News One of Bundaberg’s oldest butcher shops has undergone a makeover, but you still...

        CBD store closes: Thread as long as fabric shop’s history

        Premium Content CBD store closes: Thread as long as fabric shop’s history

        News Owner of the popular store has thanked her customers for their support and reminded...

        CANDIDATE Q&A: Addressing water shortages and Paradise Dam

        Premium Content CANDIDATE Q&A: Addressing water shortages and Paradise Dam

        News THE NewsMail asked all candidates running in the state election for Bundaberg and...