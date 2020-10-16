Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

YANKO, Wayne John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITKEN; COLLETTE; CREEN; DAVIES; GRAHAM; GREER-MANNERS; GREGORY; KEATING; KIELY; MCADAM; O'CONNOR; PRAMSCHUFER; RAFTER; ROBINSON; ROEBUCK; ROSS; SCHIPP; SHEPHERD; SMUCK; STEEDMAN; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PARK; PALMER; GBORIE; ENOSA; MUNDY; VADAKKAN; TIMMONS; DOHERTY; BARKER; JOSEPHS; DEMAINE; BONNER; JOHANSEN; RAMONI; JAMES; POTORU; BELL; ATKINSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BOND; DUMBLE; RATTAI; SCHOFIELD | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

NEWMAN, Bradlee Scott; TAWHAI, Jordan Khan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIS, Tamara Dianne | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HARRISON, Christopher John | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TESIC, Ivan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRINDLEY, James Edward; EDDY, Mark John | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

SARAGOSSI, Lewis | Judge Muir | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BISHOP, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi; WILSON, Allan James | Judge Muir | Court 11 Floor 5 | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 16

More Stories

court list district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        End of an era: Bundy’s last movie rental shuts up shop

        Premium Content End of an era: Bundy’s last movie rental shuts up shop

        News Business owners open up about the tough decision, their gratitude to customers and...

        Woman’s continued criminal offending breaches probation

        Premium Content Woman’s continued criminal offending breaches probation

        News The court heard she had failed to report and committed other offences.

        Bundy kids showcase art in CBD festival for mental health

        Premium Content Bundy kids showcase art in CBD festival for mental health

        News “An easy way to socialise, get life back into the CBD, visit BRAG, walk the dog and...