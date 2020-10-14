Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SALTNER, Jade Antony; SINGH, Jaideep; OBIKWELI, Frank Nzube; HICKEY COOPER, Cooper Robert | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BATTEN; BELL, P; BELL, R; BRAIN; CLIFFORD; DAYLIGHT; DOLBEY; DUDAREC; ELWELL; GRANZ GLENN; HAMILTON; KHAN; KING; MATO; MURJAN MATAN; NEWTON; RAE; REEDY; SAUD; SILIVA; SULLIVAN; THORNTON; TUITUPOU; URUAMO; WILLS MORGAN; ZHANG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAYLIGHT; FUTCHER; KIM; TYSON | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAWSON, Kevin David | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MILLER, James Currie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MITCHELL, Mark Adrian | Judge Everson | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAIN, Robert Edward | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KRAUSE | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GLADSTONE CALLOVER | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:15 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CRAWFORD, Kevin Peter | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Porter QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CEITINN, Stiofan; EAST, Daniel Alan; EAST, Aaron Colin; MERLEHAN, Theresa Faye | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DEEN, Kevin Raymond | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 14

