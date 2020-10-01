Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
1st Oct 2020 6:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BETHKE, Daniel Michael | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

CATTY, Andrew Mark | Judge Smith | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BUCKLEY, Kane John; CLEVERLY, Andrea Marie | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MALE, David Francis; PENAHERRERA SANCHEZ, Emilio Fernando | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT; ABDI; BOND; BULL; CHAPMAN; DIETE; FARAH; FLANAGAN; FLYNN; GARRATT; GLOVER; HORSBURGH; LAKE; MACFARLAN; MOHAMED; MOSIS; ORD; ROOTS; SIRETT; TAYLOR; TOMLIN; WATSON; WICKS; WYBORN | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BATEY; COOK; EBRAHIMI; TAYLOR; HORDERN; PARRY; VOLK | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DALEY, Joseph Michael | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HENRY, Alicia Narelle | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breaches Callover - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Jones | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHRISTOFFELSZ, David Graham | Judge Porter QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

VERRALL, Aaron Ronald | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

CASH, Eloise Frances; PORTER, Jeffrey James; | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Jermaine Keith; | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:45 AM | (Sentence)

JENKINS, Mark Paul | Judge Cash QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUNT | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CRITTENDEN, Karyn Louise; MELIT, Anthony Brian; | Judge Dann | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 1

More Stories

brisbane brisbane district court court list district court sittings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAY: Watch the Bundaberg election debate

        REPLAY: Watch the Bundaberg election debate

        Politics REPLAY: Bundaberg voters get to see for themselves their local candidates in action. Who won the debate?

        Reef conservation forms classroom curriculum for Bundy kids

        Premium Content Reef conservation forms classroom curriculum for Bundy kids

        News Bundaberg students and Reef Guardian leaders recently went out on the ocean, to put...

        RV FRIENDLY: Motorhome AGM rolls into the Rum City

        Premium Content RV FRIENDLY: Motorhome AGM rolls into the Rum City

        News PHOTOS: It was the second time the event was held in Bundaberg after covid...

        See who’s listed to appear in court today

        Premium Content See who’s listed to appear in court today

        News NAMED: Five people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court...

        • 1st Oct 2020 7:30 AM