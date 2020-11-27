Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
27th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MOREHU, Hiria Marianne | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

KAVANA, Noomai; TRATT, Cheryle Marie | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUDAREC, Taras; HICKEY, Simon John; WARD, John Douglas | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AKARANA; ARMSTRONG; BOYES; DYER; EDGE; GARRATT; GOULD; HAYWARD; HOLLIS; LABROOY; MANEBONA; PETTIGREW; RENWICK; SMITH; TAUFAO; VU; WIGHT-MADRID; WILLIAMS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

MACZEK | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS, A; CHALMERS, M; FLYNN; GUNES; HALCROW; HANLON; HERROD; HOMES; HUNTER; MARSHALL; MENZIES MURRAY; ROSS; VADIVEL; VOLK | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, Tyson George | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PONTING | Judge Dearden | Court 7 Floor 4 | 2:30 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

ROBERTS, Isaac Emmanuel; HAMILTON, Michael Anthony | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BOND; DUMBLE; SCHOFIELD; RATTAI | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MARYBOROUGH MATTER | Judge Reid | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MARYBOROUGH MATTER | Judge Reid | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

MCFARLANE, Victor John; GRAVESON, Donna Leanne; MAGUIRE, Victor | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Amandeep | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROMA, Wendy Marie | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

RYDER, Trent Richard | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GRAHAM, Keiran Lachlan Anthony | Judge Williamson QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FAHEY, John Roger | Judge Loury QC | Court 10 Floor 5 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 27

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        William’s courage shines despite heartbreaking diagnosis

        Premium Content William’s courage shines despite heartbreaking diagnosis

        News “Even though he looked so healthy, his body was hiding something really sinister.” How you can help grant a wish for the bubbly little Bundy boy

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that...

        Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        Premium Content Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        News One escort has revealed how he turned to a controversial line of work because of a...

        7+ EVENTS: How theatre back in the spotlight during pandemic

        Premium Content 7+ EVENTS: How theatre back in the spotlight during pandemic

        News Rather than Shakespeare in the Park, we’ve got it by the river with the Playhouse’s...