Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 25
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 25
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
25th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

COOK, Jayda Maree | Chief Judge | Court 19 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

DODWELL, Andrew Joseph | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Peter Brian; SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAN; EDGE; EVERS; GOOLEY; HARVEY; HOLLIS; JACKSON; MOGA; ROMA; RYAN; SALTNER; SAUD; SYED; VU; WALLIS; WONG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MORRISSEY; FRANCIS; GILL; HARRIS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerrie Irene; LEE, Anthony Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PONTING | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

YUSUF, Shu-Eeb; WILKINSON, Chelsea Ann | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Gordon Lance | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SINGH, Amandeep | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

ANTHOULAS, Stan | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

REUMER, Allana; WILSON, Byron | Judge Williamson QC | Court 19 Floor 6 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

ROBINSON, Liam Richard; GWILLIAMS, Olivia Jane | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 25

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man douses car in fuel, threatens to set himself alight

        Premium Content Man douses car in fuel, threatens to set himself alight

        News A Bundaberg man has been placed on probation after being charged with two counts of contravening a domestic violence order

        Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        Premium Content Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        News Bundaberg’s incoming MP has been training and attending parliament as he gears up...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        LEND A HAND: Volunteers wanted as Christmas approaches

        Premium Content LEND A HAND: Volunteers wanted as Christmas approaches

        News Here’s how you can become a Vinnies volunteer this festive season.