District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 19
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PHILLIPS, Cordal Te Rangihaiata | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CORCORAN, Ben Joseph; BEESLEY, Stephanie Iris | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIS; RILEY; MAMARA; MCKENNA; SMITH | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

APECHE; HECKENBERG; HOWARD; HUNI; KIM; KINGSTON; MANNING; MCKEEN; MIDDLETON; ORD; PARRY; POLJAK; SAWYER; | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PAYNE, Matthew David Scott | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GARDINER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

HERVEY BAY CIRCUIT | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 1:30 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

PRACY, Cory Jai, CSONTOS, Tamas | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HILL, NATHANIEL Christopher | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MANWARRING | Judge Kefford | Court 12 Floor 5 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ELDER, Laurance James; O'LOAN Garth Anthony; ELDER, David Alan | Judge Lynham | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ADCOCK, Peter Aron | Judge Lynham | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

