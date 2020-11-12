Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 12

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAILY; BEESLEY; BROWN; BULL; DARE; FORBES; GRITT; HARTAS; JONES; KAPETANOVIC; MACFARLAN; MAGGIO; MARIETTAKIS; MCGOUGH; MUSGROVE; NEILSON; O'CALLAGHAN; OSTERMAN; POSCHELK; RICHARDSON; SMITH; STEVENS; THOMAS; TRETHEWEY; WAUGH; WEBSTER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEAVER; DEMPSEY; GOWER; LEARY; SAY; WITT | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

WARD, John Douglas | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Review and Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MALLET, James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FLANAGAN, Joshua John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARTON, Corrie Leslie; O'CONNOR, Gary Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHACKELL, Joshua Grant | Judge Reid | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

FORSTER, Nigel Rae | Judge Long S.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

HUNTER, Stuart Henderson | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Pauline Mary | Judge Coker | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

KEITH, Matthew Alexander | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

GOODMAN, Steven James | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

