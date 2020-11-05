Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane

by Staff writers
5th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HODGSON, Darran James; BROOK, Alexander | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KINGSTON, Terence | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOND; BONNER; CAMPBELL; CLOSE; COX; DEMAINE; DIXON; DOHERTY; DUMBLE; EIBY; GBORIE; HATTON; LEACH; MURPHY; NGUYEN; NORMAN; RAMONI; RATTAI; ROBINSON; SCHOFIELS; SHAPLAND; WILSON; WYBORN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BEST; CLARKE; COOLWELL; COWLE; HARGRAVE; HARTAS; HEAD; HEALY; SPOONER; PEET | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PASEKA, Isotolo | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KIMLER, Shaun Daniel | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:45 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

POWER, Paul Francis | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JERVIS, Robert Roy; BAKENS, Jacob Jacobus | Judge Jones | Court 19 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HENRY, Alicia Narelle | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Breach of Intensive Correction Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGDEN, Ben Alexander | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

KILLALEA, Samuel Wentworth | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Gordon Lance | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 5

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eidsvold axeman a chip off the old block

        Premium Content Eidsvold axeman a chip off the old block

        Sport For the first time in history the Stihl Timbersports competition will go virtual.

        Three people police want to speak to

        Premium Content Three people police want to speak to

        News POLICE are hoping these three people can help them in investigations of three...

        APPLY NOW: Bundy program to provide 300k in business grants

        Premium Content APPLY NOW: Bundy program to provide 300k in business grants

        News A Bundaberg agency has collaborated with one of Australia’s largest business...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        • 5th Nov 2020 6:32 AM