Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
2nd Nov 2020 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DUNNE, Stephen Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALEXANDER; BLOWES; CARTWRIGHT; CRAMB; DAWSON; HANSEN; HARTWIG; MCLEAN; MOORE; PATON; PETERSON; ROOM; TAVELLA; WALKER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU; CURRIE; DZIDUCH; SHAW; SHILLINGSWORTH; WILSON; LUCEY; PAIN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DOLAN, Ross John; MATTHEWS Christopher John; URBANO, Leigh John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CROSBY, Benjamen Lukas | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CASEY, William Tetiria Mohaka; MAMATTA, Ila Jnr | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGDEN, Ben Alexander | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TIDDY, Rohan Lockhart | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

YAQUBI, Mohammed Ali | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 2

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCEEDING STANDARDS: How region’s childcare centres stack up

        Premium Content EXCEEDING STANDARDS: How region’s childcare centres stack up

        News See the current National Quality Standard ratings for 49 local centres.

        PICS: Bundy camps outside for very worthy cause

        Premium Content PICS: Bundy camps outside for very worthy cause

        News More than $12,000 was raised through the event which saw participants hand over...

        ‘Life changing’: How guide dog transformed Bundy man’s life

        Premium Content ‘Life changing’: How guide dog transformed Bundy man’s life

        News Among the pack of the fully-accredited guide dogs was Utah, who has made the world...

        Bundy science research project receives boost

        Premium Content Bundy science research project receives boost

        News Supported by the Queensland Government, the project aims to teach members of the...