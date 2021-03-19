Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 19
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 19
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

VAN EPS, Julie Anne-Marie | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BLACKADDER, Ryan Connor; COCKS, Adam Benjamin; FLOYDE, Jamie-Lee; MOLLES, Liam Alexander; MURRAY, Scott Gregory | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BABOS; BATTEN; CAMPIONE; CONG; CURRIE; DOBSON; FOWKE; GILMORE; GRIBBEN; HEAD; HUBBER; KEIGHLEY; KUSZNIEREWICZ; MALIKI; MCALISTER; POOLE; POWELL; POWELL; SAILOR; SULLIVAN, L; SULLIVAN, S; TAYLOR; THOMPSON; TONE; VU; RUTTIMAN | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

COLLETTE; ERTEL; FRANGIEH; GARDINER; MAJOR; MCGOUGH; MOSTYN; NISSEN; PICKTHORNE; SEARL; STONE; SYED; TUISENGE | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

THORNHILL BAENA; JAISWAL | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CREEN, Neville | Judge Dearden | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SENEKAL, Conrad Theodorus | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BANDA, Sathish | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

SINGH | Judge Reid | Court 26 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HECKENBERG, Rhys Patrick; HOWARD, Mark Edward | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Glen John | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

COUCHY, Paul Craig William | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BREHM, Jayden Alan | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

PARRY, James Lindsay | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 19

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        ROAD HAVOC: 10 times locals drove so badly it ended in court

        Premium Content ROAD HAVOC: 10 times locals drove so badly it ended in court

        Crime Most drivers try to do the right thing. Then there are drivers who drink, take...

        Sunwater: How spillway work has impacted risk of dam failure

        Premium Content Sunwater: How spillway work has impacted risk of dam failure

        News Prior to the start of the essential works Sunwater put the risk of failure at a 1...

        GRAND ESCAPE: Fun game challenges region to think off ‘grid’

        Premium Content GRAND ESCAPE: Fun game challenges region to think off ‘grid’

        News Are you up for the challenge Bundaberg? Pit your wits against the region’s new...