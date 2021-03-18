Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
18th Mar 2021 4:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; VOIGT, Joshua Leigh; LE, Thanh Tin | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURELL; D'ARCY; JEANTOU; PHILLIPS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, K; BELL, R; BROCK; BUCHAN; COWLE; DICKER; GRAY; HONEYBALL; LEITCH; MCDOUGALL; NYUNT; PEARSON; RITCHIE; ROBINSON; SMITH; TILLACK; TRETHEWEY; WALTERS; WRIGHT | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FAUST, Edward Andrew | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COX, Christopher Ryan; NGUYEN, Huy Quoc | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARWICK MATTER | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DEMAINE, Jamie | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Glen John; DZIDUCH, Jasper | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WESSLING, Brian John; EDWARDS, Tyrone James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 18

        • 18th Mar 2021 7:00 AM