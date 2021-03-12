Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CLARKE, Andrew Richard Edward; BLACKADDER, Ryan Conor; WILLIAMS, Nina Katherina | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BIRD, Geoffrey James; RICHARDSON, Jamie; SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEST; BRYER; CHALMERS; COCKS; DYER; FUTCHER; HALLIDAY; HARRIS; HAWKINS; JENKINS; JOHNSTON; LAWTON; MANN; MCLEAN; MEAGHER; MURRAY; NEILSON; SMITH; TIMMS; WARNER; WICHMANN; YOUNG; ZHANG; POLJAK; EBRAHIMI | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM; ALCORN; ARMSTRONG; BELL; DEMAINE; DERRICK; LABROOY; MAYER; O'BRIEN; SYMONS; WALTERS; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

PILOT, Jerome Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

FLANAGAN, Christopher | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

BUHAGIAR; CAIN; STANES | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BAIRD, Mark John | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOMES | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 11:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

SCANLAN, Gregory Michael | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FREEMAN, Tony Charles | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

FLIER, Justin Daniel; DALEY, Sonny Chris Richard | Judge Loury QC | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

GEIGER, Wayne Vincent | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

PARK, Jack Walter | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LAFFEY, Robert Paul | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

