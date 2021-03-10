Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan; BOON, Daniel Cornelius Arnold | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BERLIN; BOOTH; EDWARDS; FAUST; HARRISON; MARTIN; MURPHY; OGBORNE; RICHARDS; STANIK; STANKIEWICZ; STEPHENS-CUNNINGHAM; STICKENS; SUEY; WHITE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HUXTABLE; BROWNLEE; MCLEAN; APPLETON; BLANCH; DUGAN; RAMSAY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Aaron Hoani John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WATSON, Shaynne Nathan | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Everson | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RAFTER, Stephen Francis | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Alan Wilfred; BONNER, Henry | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SAMARANAYAKE, Sampath Sandaranayake | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JENKIN, Andrew William | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NEMET, Marisa | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

VERBOORT, John Henry | Judge Loury QC | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GYMPIE CIRCUIT | Judge Barlow QC | Court 8 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

GEIGER, Wayne Vincent | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

