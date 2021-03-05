Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 5
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 5
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STOKES, Kristen John; HIJZEIN, Hanna | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MALY, David Allan | Judge Sheridan | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

VISSER, Jason Reuben | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CLARKE, Ngaroimata; NORRIS, Damien Michael; KEIGHLEY, John Daniel; ABREU, Joseph Silva | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; BANKS; BROWN; CASTLES; CRUISE; DOBBIE; DOBSON; DZIDUCH; GREER-MANNERS; GRIBBEN; HEAD; JONES; KHALIF; LACEY; LAWLOR; LEACH; NAIRN; NIXON; O'BRIEN; OREILLY; PRAMSCHUFER; RICHARDSON; SCHLOSS; SMITH; STEVENS; THOMPSON; TIMMS; TRANTER; VERBOORT; WHATMORE; YOUNG | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM; CREEN; LEACH; LEITCH; LEWINGTON; MAMARA; NEILSON; SAWYER; SILVIA; SMUCH; WHITE | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

DEVEREAUX, Timothy James | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

CLINCKETT, Darren Ashley | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

EDWARDS, Andrew James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DICKSON, Scott Morgan | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 5

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSINESS BLOOMS: Florist gives life to dried arrangements

        Premium Content BUSINESS BLOOMS: Florist gives life to dried arrangements

        News The Bundaberg florist loves working with all flowers, dried products and different textures, whether it be banksias and eucalyptus leaves or lotus pods and cotton

        45 CHARGES: Repeat offender jailed for driving, drug crimes

        Premium Content 45 CHARGES: Repeat offender jailed for driving, drug crimes

        Crime The man’s criminal history ran to seven pages

        New denture clinic opens to service growing demand in Bundy

        Premium Content New denture clinic opens to service growing demand in Bundy

        Business The new Bundaberg business is focused on giving people who have lost teeth the best...

        SEA CHANGE: Historic Bundaberg CBD home now has ocean views

        Premium Content SEA CHANGE: Historic Bundaberg CBD home now has ocean views

        News A beautiful Bundaberg home that has been moved out of the CBD now has a new home...