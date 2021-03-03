Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 3
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

EDWARDSON, Zack David; ROKOMATU, Savenaca Navunidakua | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HEILBRONN, Neuman George; SINGH, Shannon Kaur | Judge Sheridan | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VISSER, Jason Reuben | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DRAPER, Jodi Ann | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALEXANDER; DALE; BOOTH; GEORGETOWN; HARRISON; WARNER | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BABOS; BOUCHER; DONAGHUE; CHAMBERS; FERGUSON; FOGGIN; HOLLIS; KNIJFF; LABROOY; LUKE; MILLETT; MOY; NABOULSI; STEPHENS; TUATO; WOHLMAN | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GLIDDON, Anthony Michael | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CLOUGH, Thomas Reginald | Judge Barlow QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WAUGH, Gregory James | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FINEY-GARDINER, Liam | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

        • 3rd Mar 2021 7:01 AM