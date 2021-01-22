Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
22nd Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HAWKINS, Aaron Joseph; OBERON, Luca Emilio Doquile | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAWIL, Mousa | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHUA;CUMNER;CURRIE;MALLORY;MURRAY;NASTASI; RAU; RYAN;TRUONG;VADAKKAN;WYATT | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU;ANNAND;BEECHER;BJORKELUND;BUDAK;CLARKE;CONRAD;DOBBIE;GRAHAM; HAMIDE; HARRIS;HAWKINS;HODGE;KIMBER;LEE;MCALISTER;MCGUIRE;MELVILLE; NABOULSI; NIEMEYER;OBERON;OREILLY;PECKHAM;ROCHFORD;SHEGOG;WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

IUSTINI, Jacob | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HELLWIG, Justin Edward | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COOLWELL, Emily Maree | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAPAU, Joseph Gordon | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

PETERSON, Gregory Luke | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

EVERS, Daniel James; DAVIS, Peter John | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:15 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 22

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        Weekend wishlist: 14 fun things to do starting from today

        Premium Content Weekend wishlist: 14 fun things to do starting from today

        News Here are just some of the ways you can make the most of this weekend, before...

        Show goes on: Calls for sponsors to back beach festival

        Premium Content Show goes on: Calls for sponsors to back beach festival

        News Fingers and toes are crossed for this year’s event, with hopes the weather brings...

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Bundaberg

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Bundaberg

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Bundaberg