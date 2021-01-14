Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

COOLWELL, Emily | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;BAKER;BEAVER;BISHOP;BLADE-HARKER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCHAN;BUCKLEY;COOLWELL, Lance;DEMPSEY;EIBY;GARRATT;GILL;GRADY;GRITT;HUISH;INGLIS;JENSEN;MAGGIO;MANNING;MCKENNA;SMITH;TOBY;WALSH;WILSON;IRONS; GRAHAM;DAVEY; FAZIL | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG, Rick James; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL;DAVIS;IBRAHIM;IM-NGUYEN;RYE-JENSEN;SHARKEY;ZANATTA | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HILL, Braedy Adam | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO | Judge Reid | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

LEWIS, Brae | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 14

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        9 THEMES: Community, staff speak up on new hospital plans

        Premium Content 9 THEMES: Community, staff speak up on new hospital plans

        News More than 100 people have submitted feedback regarding the new hospital redevelopment case. Here are the topics that were raised:

        GREEN LIGHT: Kensington development motors forward

        Premium Content GREEN LIGHT: Kensington development motors forward

        News Town planner highlights how this development could benefit the region.

        Councillor reappointed to chair group for another four years

        Premium Content Councillor reappointed to chair group for another four years

        News This is the third consecutive appointment as chair for Cr Trevor.

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers