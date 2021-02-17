Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 17
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
17th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GRITT, Steven John; PINCHIN, Blake David | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MURPHY, John Edward; SINGH, Sikander; STEVENS, Charity; WHITLEY, Alan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BANKS; DOUGLAS; DU; GRBIC; HARRISON; HERROD; JACKSON; LUKE; MORRISSEY; NISBET; PARWEZ; POOLE; RUSSELL-SMITH; SAUD; STEVENS, L; TRUONG; WARD | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CAMERON; FENIKA; GAULT; KAPITANO; MERCHANT; MILLS; NORRIS; SMITH; WINKEL; ATOSH; NGUYEN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCHULTE, Shayne Malcolm | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BOND; DUMBLE; RATTAI; SCHOFIELD | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIS, Matthew Wass | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BOYTON, David Robert | Judge McGinness | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EMERALD CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

MARSH, Jordan Richard; RILEY, Kane Louis | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

FAZIL, Shahin | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MARCH, Leslie | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PAPASTERGOU, Chris; FERGUSON, Jessie Leigh | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HORDERN, Terrence | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

