Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 10
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 10
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

JENSEN, Karl Peter | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CARR, Jay Aaron | Judge Rackemann | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HOMES, Michael Kay | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAWDEN, Mitchell Andrew | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TREMBATH; SILVER; BELKHI; BOON; FIRIC; FOGGIN; O'CONNOR; OGBORNE; PETTIGREW; RICHARDS; STEPHENS | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; CURRIE; DONNELLY; ELAYOUBY; GREGORY; GRIFFIN; HENLEY-SMITH; HUYNH; KELIHER; KUHN; MARTIN; OBRIEN; PINCHIN; PIVAC; POSCHELK; STEEN; STONE; TAVELLA, A; TAVELLA, M; TUATO | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GUNN, John Robert | Judge Rosengren | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

MOHAMMED, Nuh Uzair | Judge Fantin | Court 23 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAN, Laurence Ka Lok | Judge Loury QC | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'CALLAGHAN, Peter Troy | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 10

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        Premium Content BIG READ: Why Bundaberg desperately needs more babies

        News The theory behind why demographers want legislative change to make it easier to have more children

        Barrister switches sparring style from courtroom to the ring

        Premium Content Barrister switches sparring style from courtroom to the ring

        News Read about his journey to putting on the gloves in the lead up to his first bout...

        Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        Premium Content Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

        News To celebrate the milestone and thank the community for their support over the last...

        ‘TRAUMATIC’: Man jailed for filming young girls in shower

        Premium Content ‘TRAUMATIC’: Man jailed for filming young girls in shower

        Crime PROSECUTOR: “The community is unanimous its condemnation of child sexual...