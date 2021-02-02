Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 2
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
2nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ARMSTRONG; CADMAN; DOLAR; LUCEY; PAIN; TANG; MCKEEN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BORCHRDT;OZMEN;QUINLAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

FAHAD, Ali Fadel | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHUA, Vincent Hong Ngiap | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RAU, Henry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TRUONG, Tan Doi | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROMA CIRCUIT | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DAVIS, Nicholas Joseph | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORGAN-DIXON, Rhiannon Lee | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

