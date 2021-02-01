Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 1
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 1
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MIROTSOS | Chief Judge | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Review)

ISSAK, Henok; WILSON, Mitchell James; LAZAREVIC, Mihael | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;BLESSINGTON;BRAIN;BRENNAN;CELONA;COUCHY;FOXALL;GANGOO;GRANZ GLENN;GWILLIAMS;HAN;HANLON;HEILBRONN;IBRAHIM;LE; MARSHALL; MASKEY;MOORE;NADOVSKI;NOCKE-CAMERON;PEET;PONTING;RICE;SINGH;SULLIVAN;THOMAS;TYSON;WANN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH;BOXALL;JARDINE;O'BRYAN;PASCOE;RYAN;TORPEY;VU | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

JENSEN, Karl Peter | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BANDA, Sathish; MCCARTHY, Tommie | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MALLORY, Daniel Colin; WYATT, Robert Alan | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOHERTY, Ciaran Patrick Anthony | Judge McGinness | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TROTT, Wayne Anthony; MCGRANE, James Patrick | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Trial)

TRUONG, Tan Doi | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MALHI, Beant Singh | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 1

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Oodles of Bundy cafe lovers vote for their fave

        Premium Content REVEALED: Oodles of Bundy cafe lovers vote for their fave

        News Readers answered the call of celebrity chef Matt Preston and the NewsMail to find Bundy’s favourite cafe.

        PHOTOS: Nine people police would like to speak to

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Nine people police would like to speak to

        News Do you have information that could help police with their investigations?

        What to expect from the weather this week

        Premium Content What to expect from the weather this week

        News While some areas in the state saw above average rainfall last month, Bundaberg...

        Giddy up: Race day sees biggest crowd since covid

        Premium Content Giddy up: Race day sees biggest crowd since covid

        News General admission was available at the gate of the Bundaberg race track for the...