Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

by Staff writers
7th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LEE, Ashley Anne Arakahia; SHAY, Christopher John | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EDWARDS, Andrew James | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BREWER; HUNTER; IBRAHIM; MALLETT; SINGH; BLESSINGTON; RICE; MASKEY | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ERUETI; FERGUSON; GRAHAM; HAYDEN; LAZAREVIC; LESLIE; LYMAR; MANN; MASON; O'HALLORAN; SATHIYAVAN; SMITH; STUMP; TAVELLA | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

AREAIITI; BEAUCHAMP; BOURKE; BRAIN; CLEWLEY-KLEMESTEN; D'ANDILLY; DRAPER; GARLAND; MCLENNAN; NADOVSKI; PETTIGREW; RYAN; SAMARANAYAKE; SEVERS; SINGH; SMITH; STEEDMAN | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JOHNSON, Cassandra Lee; FUALEMA, Frank | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Micheal Brad | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARK, Jack Walter; DIEDONNE, Charles | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SADDLIER, Graeme John | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HOLLIS, Samuel Luke | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SALISBURY, Allan John | Judge Loury QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AGUSTO, Zildjian Trilok; LEE, David Jae Hwa | Judge Loury QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BARNEY, Steven Wundunna | Judge Byrne QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 7

