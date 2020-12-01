Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 1
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 1
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HEALY, Jaimie Maree; PATON, Jaymilee Susan; WARD, John Douglas | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BISENGETA IDI; BRETT; COX; DOLAR; ELAYOUBY; FAHAD; HANSEN; JENKINS; LUCEY; MAYBIR; MCCURDY; MCDONALD; PAIN; PUIA; RAMSAY; ROOM; RUTTER; SANKEY; TELFER | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BISENGETA IDI; DOWNES; GODDARD; VANDERVLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PASSMORE, Rebecca Maree; DALEY, Joseph Paul | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HERROD, Jebson John Pidgeon | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MACKAY MATTERS | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROEBUCK, Michael Bryan; O'LEARY, Jodie Anne | Judge Rackemann | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCGEADY | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABBOTT, Michael | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MADDEN, Ian Robert | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STIRLING, Scott Gregory | Judge Rinaudo | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Muir | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

PERRY, Frazer Charles | Judge Dann | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 1

More Stories

brisbane court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alarming figures show high suicide rates in Bundy, Burnett

        Premium Content Alarming figures show high suicide rates in Bundy, Burnett

        News Data reveals Bundaberg and Burnett among towns with the highest rates of suicide in the state

        ‘EXTREME FOOLISHNESS’: Bundy man in court over Facebook scam

        Premium Content ‘EXTREME FOOLISHNESS’: Bundy man in court over Facebook scam

        Crime Magistrate: “The victims parted with their hard-earned money because they trusted...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        TAKING UMBRAGE: Man punches colleague after ‘ambush’ meeting

        Premium Content TAKING UMBRAGE: Man punches colleague after ‘ambush’ meeting

        News The victim, who had just returned from sick leave, was thrown to the ground and...