District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 22
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HERROD, Jebson John Pidgeon | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

BURMAN; CHANDLER; DUTTON; GENN; IRWIN; LINARES; MATTHEWS; PATON; RYE-JENSEN; SHERIDAN; SMITH; WHITTAKER; DUCKER; LACEY | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AITCHESON; BLAND; BARRETT; BURROWS; COWELL; FESTA; MALY; SVENSON; WOLFF; PATON | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DOUGLAS, William Paul | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BERLIN, Rohan Ty; BORCHARDT, Brent William | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MT ISA MATTERS | Judge Burnett | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM |

EBRAHIMI, Ali; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

PASCOE, David Leslie | Judge Kent QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SHEPHERD, Jarrod Wayne | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LEE, Daniel; MACKAY, Troy John; SAUD, Surendra | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JACKSON-KNAGGS, Allister James | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY, Scott Alexander Stuart | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

