Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BELL; BOON; COLLETTE; DU; EDWARDS; GRAY; HOMES; LIDSTONE; RICHARDS; STANIK; TAYLOR; MITCHELL | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan; EBRAHIMI Ali; HANNON, Chloe Ann | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNCOMBE; MIDDLETON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN; MASON-WEBB; RIKI-WREN; STAMP; JORGENSEN; WILLIAMS; WONG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

TIMU, Carlos Samuel | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER, Teague Kent INGLIS, Michaela Susan | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

NGUYEN | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEST Steven; HALPIN Stephen | Judge Rosengren | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

