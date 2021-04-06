Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 6
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 6
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

AMOS; CHIBI; CYMER; DAN; DEACON; HAN; HEWLETT; JORDAN-MARSLAND; MALLETT, H; MALLETT, R; MAMARA; MAOW; MARSHALL; MAYOYA; MCGOVERN; MCKEEN; MURCOTT; THORNTON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON; TANG; DAVIDSON; NSEGIYUMVA | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROM, Andrew John | Judge Jones | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GWILLIAMS, Andrew Mervyn | Judge Reid | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

AITKEN, Lance Ernest George | Judge Loury QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 6

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG READ: Is it time to look at bringing backpackers back?

        Premium Content BIG READ: Is it time to look at bringing backpackers back?

        Rural Farmers are staring down the barrel of burying crops, incentive schemes just aren’t cutting it and backpackers say they’re willing to foot the bill for their own...

        NAMED: 10 drug dealers who faced Bundy court recently

        Premium Content NAMED: 10 drug dealers who faced Bundy court recently

        Crime From taking them on a night out to being discovered through police phone tapping...

        WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these school holidays

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these school holidays

        News From scavenger hunts and giant jumping castles to crafty or sporty workshops here...

        SEE IT LIVE: How to watch Bulls under-16s in state champs

        Premium Content SEE IT LIVE: How to watch Bulls under-16s in state champs

        Sport At 11am Tuesday, the Bundaberg Under-16 Bulls will take on the Northside Wizards 3...