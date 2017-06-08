Distressed sailors rescued after engine fails at sea

RESCUED: The yacht in distress off Lady Elliot Island.

TWO sailors aboard a 13.5m yacht have been found after putting out a distress call near Lady Elliot Island.

Police called the Bundaberg-based LifeFlight crew to search for the yacht about 7am today after the crew asked for urgent help by radio about 20 nautical miles south-west of Lady Elliot Island.

The helicopter crew found the vessel and a trawler that was keeping a close eye on it within an hour.

The two people on board the vessel were uninjured and told the LifeFlight crew their boat had engine failure and only one sail was in working order.

Yacht rescue : LifeFlight helicopter locates yacht in distress

"They were struggling to deal with rough seas and strong winds that kept pushing them back out,” LifeFlight pilot Michael Thomas said.

"They were very concerned.”

Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue was called in to tow the yacht and take the sailors back to shore.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity that relies on donations from the public and community support. For details, visit www.lifeflight.org.au.